Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,115 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Freshworks worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $173,972.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,393.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,393.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,480. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $20.26 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

