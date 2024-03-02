Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Ultra Clean worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.