Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.95 Million Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Middlesex Water worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Middlesex Water by 334.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 35.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,742 shares in the company, valued at $517,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSEX opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $913.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

