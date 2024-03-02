Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of National Vision worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

National Vision stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

