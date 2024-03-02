Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.06 Million Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Parsons worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,084,000 after buying an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after buying an additional 390,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

NYSE:PSN opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

