Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 139.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 703,543 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 372,086 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 306,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,691,000 after acquiring an additional 279,724 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

