Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCRX stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 320.67 and a beta of 0.79. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

