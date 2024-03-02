Rhumbline Advisers Sells 463 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Lakeland Financial worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $161,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $269,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,488 shares of company stock worth $2,275,975. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.