Richard H. Zay Sells 14,743 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tennant Trading Down 2.2 %

TNC stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $63.30 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 36.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

