Richard John Marano Sells 1,900 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.22. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ARW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

