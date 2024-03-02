Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $50.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.