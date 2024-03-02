Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $337.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $343.58.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $304.48 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

