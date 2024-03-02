RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) PT Raised to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RXST. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $55.70 on Thursday. RxSight has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $507,715.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $205,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $507,715.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 369,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,076,746. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RxSight by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RxSight by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,862 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

