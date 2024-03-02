Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Position Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,135,000 after buying an additional 173,482 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,809,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,806,000 after acquiring an additional 135,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.46%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

