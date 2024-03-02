Samuel C. Cowley Sells 7,278 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $188.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.99 and a twelve month high of $194.57. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.64.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.
