Sanjit Biswas Sells 80,342 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,710,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,993 shares in the company, valued at $13,023,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $3,160,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $2,487,364.30.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $2,944,456.88.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $3,249,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,842,954.01.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $3,048,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 90,012 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,320.12.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 107,130 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $3,590,997.60.

On Friday, December 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $4,692,951.68.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

