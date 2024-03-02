Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,257,000 after buying an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after buying an additional 139,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,963,000 after buying an additional 126,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after buying an additional 334,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.