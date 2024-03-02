Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $166.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $169.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

