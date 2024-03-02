Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.60. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

