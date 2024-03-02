Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Lowered to $110.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $140.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $141.12.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

