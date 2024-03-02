Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Scorpio Tankers worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,072,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,409,000 after acquiring an additional 58,571 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $67.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

