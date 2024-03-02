Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $128.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

