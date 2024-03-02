SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $68.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

