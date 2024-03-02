Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $103.94 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

