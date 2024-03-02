SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of SentinelOne worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $171,765,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $351,507.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,171,711 shares of company stock valued at $27,807,497. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

