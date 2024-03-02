SFL (NYSE:SFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.48

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 48855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

SFL Price Performance

SFL Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SFL by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SFL by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SFL by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 35,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

