Sharon R. Barner Sells 2,100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CMI opened at $270.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $273.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

