Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHLS. Barclays raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SHLS opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

