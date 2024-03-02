Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Rises By 35.6%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
180 Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
About 180 Life Sciences
