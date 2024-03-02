Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Grows By 25.6%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of ATHE stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

