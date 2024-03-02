Short Interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Increases By 26.9%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMC Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AMC Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMCX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.