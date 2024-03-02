Short Interest in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC) Increases By 162.6%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

American Oncology Network Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AONC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76. American Oncology Network has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Oncology Network stock. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

