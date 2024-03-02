Short Interest in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZR) Declines By 18.2%

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arisz Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 953,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Arisz Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARIZR opened at $0.32 on Friday. Arisz Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
About Arisz Acquisition
Arisz Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arisz Acquisition
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Arisz Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arisz Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.