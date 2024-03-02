Short Interest in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Declines By 20.9%

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 921,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Augmedix Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Augmedix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Augmedix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Augmedix by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,015,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 639,732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Augmedix by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 663,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter worth $2,237,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

Featured Stories

