Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Grows By 188.7%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 188.7% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.5 days.
Barco Price Performance
Shares of BCNAF opened at $16.00 on Friday. Barco has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.
About Barco
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barco
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What are earnings reports?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.