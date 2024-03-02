Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Grows By 188.7%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 188.7% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.5 days.

Barco Price Performance

Shares of BCNAF opened at $16.00 on Friday. Barco has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment.

