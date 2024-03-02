Short Interest in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC) Drops By 21.4%

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLAC stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 40.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 220,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kim LLC now owns 227,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 90,693 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

