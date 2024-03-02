Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Drops By 21.5%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at about $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

