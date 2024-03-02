Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Rises By 39.5%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CareMax Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMAXW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. CareMax has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

