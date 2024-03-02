Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Expands By 38.9%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
CYD stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
