Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Expands By 38.9%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

CYD stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

