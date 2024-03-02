Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Grows By 195.7%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Concord Medical Services Stock Performance

Shares of CCM opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Concord Medical Services has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife system, and diagnostic imaging services.

