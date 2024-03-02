Short Interest in Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Decreases By 63.9%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GLGI opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Greystone Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

