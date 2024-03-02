Short Interest in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Declines By 64.7%

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the January 31st total of 52,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 680,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GRI Bio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 13.33% of GRI Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRI stock opened at 0.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.22. GRI Bio has a 12 month low of 0.75 and a 12 month high of 133.96.

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

