Short Interest in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Increases By 62.7%

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in reAlpha Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of reAlpha Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of AIRE opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52. reAlpha Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $575.41.

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

