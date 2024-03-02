Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Declines By 25.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 1,036,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 967.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SAXPF opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $50.10.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

