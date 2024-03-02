Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Declines By 25.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 1,036,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 967.4 days.
Sampo Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SAXPF opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $50.10.
About Sampo Oyj
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sampo Oyj
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.