Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.27

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.27 and traded as low as C$3.27. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 388,618 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.27905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

