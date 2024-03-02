Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Position Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,634 shares of company stock worth $502,759 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $209.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.37 and its 200-day moving average is $167.44. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

