Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,536,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 131,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 79,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $843,083.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,842,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $843,083.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,842,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,158 shares of company stock worth $2,740,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.83 million, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

