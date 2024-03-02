SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SJW Group by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

