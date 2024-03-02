Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.44 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

