Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $477,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,406,000 after acquiring an additional 109,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $186.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.27 and its 200-day moving average is $178.26. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

